Web animation in 2017

concept to allow browsers to compact finished but filling animations so they don’t keep consuming memory. This is a bit hard, but seems do-able. Simplify the timing interfaces to use fewer live objects and make the interface consistent with keyframe interfaces. I hope this will simplify the implementation for Edge and Safari too.

and methods to control how animations combine and overlap. Replace SharedKeyframeList with StylePropertyMaps from Houdini.

with StylePropertyMaps from Houdini. Integrate a few tweaks to making specifying keyframes more flexible.

I’m looking forward to shipping additive animation soon since it helps with a lot of use cases, but it really needs FillAnimation first.

getAnimations is also exciting—being able to inspect and manipulate CSS animations and transitions from the same API—but probably won’t ship until the second half of the year when we have the mapping between CSS and Web Animations clearly specified.